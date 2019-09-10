The "Lighting Market Trends and LED Lighting Market Research Analysis UK 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This brand new, independent market report provides a comprehensive review of the UK domestic non-domestic lamps and luminaires market in 2019.
Designed for use in business plans, enhancing marketing plans, developing competitor analysis, identifying key growth sectors and for growing sales quickly, the 240-page report also represents excellent value for money.
Based on financial data from more than 120 lighting market suppliers with sales of more than 3 billion, this 5th edition report was written in the UK specifically for lighting manufacturers, distributors retailers representing a reliable and cost-effective review of the UK lighting market, with forecasts to 2023.
Uniquely based on both quantitative data and qualitative research, this comprehensive 240+ page report is now available to the lighting industry.
Key Benefits Of This Brand New Report Include:
- Enhance Business Plans, Develop Marketing Strategy
- Identify Growth Sectors, Immediate Sales Leads
- Current, Historical Future Market Performance Trends 2013-2023
- End-Use Sector Mix Trends Best Performing Sectors, Market Influences, Focus Your Marketing, Increase Your Sales
- Develop Sales Leads Focus Your Marketing
- Incorporate SWOT PEST Analysis Into Your Reports Quickly Provide More Detail to Your Colleagues
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH ANALYSIS REPORTS
1.1 Key Features Benefits of this Research Analysis Report
1.2 Introduction to this Research Analysis Report
2. UK LIGHTING MARKET SIZE TRENDS 2013-2023
2.1 MARKET DEFINITION EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET OVERVIEW
2.2 LIGHTING MARKET VALUE TRENDS 2013-2023
2.2.1 Lighting Market Value 2013-2023 Current Prices
2.2.2 Lighting Market Size 2013-2023 Constant Prices
2.2.3 Future Prospects
2.2.4 Future Growth Share by Ansoff Strategic Option 2019-2023
2.3 KEY MARKET INFLUENCES, PEST SWOT ANALYSIS
2.3.1 PEST ANALYSIS Illustration of Key Market Forces
2.3.2 Political Legal Influences Trends
2.3.3 The Impact of Brexit on the Market 2016-2023
2.3.4 Macro Economic Influences Trends 2013-2023
2.3.5 UK Housebuilding Market Size -Value Volume 2013-2023
2.3.6 House Moving Residential Property Market 2013-2023
2.3.7 UK Refurbishment Market 2013-2023
2.3.8 Self Build Market Volume 2013-2023
2.3.9 SWOT Analysis Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats
3. LIGHTING MARKET PRODUCT MIX 2013-2023
3. 1 Share by Product Sector 2013, 2019 2023
3.2. Domestic Luminaires Market Size Trends 2013-2023
3.2.1 Share by Key Product Domestic Luminaires Market 2013-2023
3.2.2 Floor Standing Luminaires Market 2013-2023
3.2.3 Table Desk Lamps Market 2013-2023
3.2.4 Wall Ceiling Spotlights Market 2013-2023
3.2.5 Chandeliers, Pendants Light Shades Market 2013-2023
3.2.6 Security Garden Lighting Market 2013-2023
3.3 Domestic Lamps Market Size Trends 2013-2023
3.3.1 Share by Key Product for Domestic Lamps 2013, 2019 2023
3.3.2 Domestic Incandescent Lamp Market Size 2013-2023
3.3.3 Domestic Fluorescent Lamp Market Size 2013-2023
3.3.4 Domestic CFL Market Size 2013-2023
3.3.5 Domestic Tungsten Halogen Lamp Market Size 2013-2023
3.4 Non-Domestic Luminaires Market Size Trends 2013-2023
3.4.1 Share by Commercial Luminaire Type 2013, 2019 2023
3.4.2 Specification Criteria Processes for Non-Domestic Luminaires
3.5 Non-Domestic Lamps Market Size Trends 2013-2023
3.5.1 Non-Domestic Lamps Share by Key Product 2013, 2019 2023
3.5.2 Commercial Incandescent Lamp Market Size 2013-2023
3.5.3 Commercial Tungsten Halogen Market Size 2013-2023
3.5.4 Commercial Discharge Lamps Market Size 2013-2023
3.5.5 Non-Domestic Fluorescent Lamps Market 2013-2023
3.6 UK LED Lighting Market 2013-2023
3.6.1 LED Lighting Market Definition
3.6.2 LED Lighting Market Sales Trends 2013-2023
3.6.3 LED Lamps, Modules Engines Market Trends
4. UK LIGHTING MANUFACTURERS 1 PAGE PROFILES 3 YEAR FINANCIALS
4.1 Lighting Manufacturers Profiles KPIs
5. UK LIGHTING DISTRIBUTION SHARES TRENDS 2019-2023
5.1 UK Lighting Distribution Structure Chart
5.2 Lighting Market Distribution Channel Shares 2013-2023
5.2.1 Lighting Sales Share by Distribution Channel
5.2.2 Lighting Sales Share by Distribution Channel
5.2.3 Distribution Channel Share for Lighting Forecasts
6. INDEPENDENT LIGHTING RETAILERS MARKET SIZE TRENDS 2013-2023
6.1 Lighting Retailers Industry Competitor Listing
6.2 Lighting Retailers Market Performance 2013-2023
6.2.1 Lighting Retailers Market Sales Revenue 2013-2023
6.2.2 Lighting Retailers Market Profit 2013-2023
6.2.3 Lighting Retailers Market Assets 2013-2023
6.2.4 Lighting Retailers Market Liabilities 2013-2023
