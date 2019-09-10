The "Lighting Market Trends and LED Lighting Market Research Analysis UK 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This brand new, independent market report provides a comprehensive review of the UK domestic non-domestic lamps and luminaires market in 2019.

Designed for use in business plans, enhancing marketing plans, developing competitor analysis, identifying key growth sectors and for growing sales quickly, the 240-page report also represents excellent value for money.

Based on financial data from more than 120 lighting market suppliers with sales of more than 3 billion, this 5th edition report was written in the UK specifically for lighting manufacturers, distributors retailers representing a reliable and cost-effective review of the UK lighting market, with forecasts to 2023.

Uniquely based on both quantitative data and qualitative research, this comprehensive 240+ page report is now available to the lighting industry.

Key Benefits Of This Brand New Report Include:

Enhance Business Plans, Develop Marketing Strategy

Identify Growth Sectors, Immediate Sales Leads

Current, Historical Future Market Performance Trends 2013-2023

End-Use Sector Mix Trends Best Performing Sectors, Market Influences, Focus Your Marketing, Increase Your Sales

Develop Sales Leads Focus Your Marketing

Incorporate SWOT PEST Analysis Into Your Reports Quickly Provide More Detail to Your Colleagues

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH ANALYSIS REPORTS

1.1 Key Features Benefits of this Research Analysis Report

1.2 Introduction to this Research Analysis Report

2. UK LIGHTING MARKET SIZE TRENDS 2013-2023

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET OVERVIEW

2.2 LIGHTING MARKET VALUE TRENDS 2013-2023

2.2.1 Lighting Market Value 2013-2023 Current Prices

2.2.2 Lighting Market Size 2013-2023 Constant Prices

2.2.3 Future Prospects

2.2.4 Future Growth Share by Ansoff Strategic Option 2019-2023

2.3 KEY MARKET INFLUENCES, PEST SWOT ANALYSIS

2.3.1 PEST ANALYSIS Illustration of Key Market Forces

2.3.2 Political Legal Influences Trends

2.3.3 The Impact of Brexit on the Market 2016-2023

2.3.4 Macro Economic Influences Trends 2013-2023

2.3.5 UK Housebuilding Market Size -Value Volume 2013-2023

2.3.6 House Moving Residential Property Market 2013-2023

2.3.7 UK Refurbishment Market 2013-2023

2.3.8 Self Build Market Volume 2013-2023

2.3.9 SWOT Analysis Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats

3. LIGHTING MARKET PRODUCT MIX 2013-2023

3. 1 Share by Product Sector 2013, 2019 2023

3.2. Domestic Luminaires Market Size Trends 2013-2023

3.2.1 Share by Key Product Domestic Luminaires Market 2013-2023

3.2.2 Floor Standing Luminaires Market 2013-2023

3.2.3 Table Desk Lamps Market 2013-2023

3.2.4 Wall Ceiling Spotlights Market 2013-2023

3.2.5 Chandeliers, Pendants Light Shades Market 2013-2023

3.2.6 Security Garden Lighting Market 2013-2023

3.3 Domestic Lamps Market Size Trends 2013-2023

3.3.1 Share by Key Product for Domestic Lamps 2013, 2019 2023

3.3.2 Domestic Incandescent Lamp Market Size 2013-2023

3.3.3 Domestic Fluorescent Lamp Market Size 2013-2023

3.3.4 Domestic CFL Market Size 2013-2023

3.3.5 Domestic Tungsten Halogen Lamp Market Size 2013-2023

3.4 Non-Domestic Luminaires Market Size Trends 2013-2023

3.4.1 Share by Commercial Luminaire Type 2013, 2019 2023

3.4.2 Specification Criteria Processes for Non-Domestic Luminaires

3.5 Non-Domestic Lamps Market Size Trends 2013-2023

3.5.1 Non-Domestic Lamps Share by Key Product 2013, 2019 2023

3.5.2 Commercial Incandescent Lamp Market Size 2013-2023

3.5.3 Commercial Tungsten Halogen Market Size 2013-2023

3.5.4 Commercial Discharge Lamps Market Size 2013-2023

3.5.5 Non-Domestic Fluorescent Lamps Market 2013-2023

3.6 UK LED Lighting Market 2013-2023

3.6.1 LED Lighting Market Definition

3.6.2 LED Lighting Market Sales Trends 2013-2023

3.6.3 LED Lamps, Modules Engines Market Trends

4. UK LIGHTING MANUFACTURERS 1 PAGE PROFILES 3 YEAR FINANCIALS

4.1 Lighting Manufacturers Profiles KPIs

5. UK LIGHTING DISTRIBUTION SHARES TRENDS 2019-2023

5.1 UK Lighting Distribution Structure Chart

5.2 Lighting Market Distribution Channel Shares 2013-2023

5.2.1 Lighting Sales Share by Distribution Channel

5.2.2 Lighting Sales Share by Distribution Channel

5.2.3 Distribution Channel Share for Lighting Forecasts

6. INDEPENDENT LIGHTING RETAILERS MARKET SIZE TRENDS 2013-2023

6.1 Lighting Retailers Industry Competitor Listing

6.2 Lighting Retailers Market Performance 2013-2023

6.2.1 Lighting Retailers Market Sales Revenue 2013-2023

6.2.2 Lighting Retailers Market Profit 2013-2023

6.2.3 Lighting Retailers Market Assets 2013-2023

6.2.4 Lighting Retailers Market Liabilities 2013-2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xt8h6i

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005789/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900