DNO ASA: Share Buyback and Mandatory Notification of Trade

Oslo, 10 September 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has today purchased 1,000,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 13.08 per share.



The buyback is pursuant to a shareholder vote at the Annual General Meeting of 29 May 2019 authorizing DNO to purchase up to 108,381,416 own shares.

The timing and volume of further share purchases, if any, will depend on market conditions.

Following this transaction, DNO holds 36,000,000 own shares.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

