ABEC's Flexible Manufacturing Platform doubles the production capacity of current flexible facilities

ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today introduced the Flexible Manufacturing Platform, a fully-customizable cell culture platform for flexible, high-volume biopharmaceutical production. The Flexible Manufacturing Platform is based on ABEC's scalable CSR single-use and core stainless steel systems capabilities, and enables flexible facilities to produce twice the product output from bioreactor to bulk fill. In addition, ABEC's unique non-proprietary supply chain approach for single-use materials, instruments and components provides maximum adaptability over the facility lifetime.

Key elements of the Flexible Manufacturing Platform include ABEC's CSR single-use bioreactors with production volumes up to 4,000L, CSR General Mix systems with production volumes up to 5,000L, and Solutions Hold systems with production volumes up to 4,000L. The CSR products lead the industry in volume and performance, and the Flexible Manufacturing Platform leverages these elements in facility designs that double cell culture and downstream capacity while utilizing floor space comparable to current 2,000L-based facilities. The Flexible Manufacturing Platform designs also improve operational efficiency by elevating buffer above the points of use rather than current methods involving pushing totes or in-line conditioning.

"ABEC's Flexible Manufacturing Platform is consistent with our mission to provide the industry's most productive and cost-effective solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturing," said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. "ABEC is now providing total solutions utilizing both single-use and stainless steel technologies, and can objectively support customers in developing designs optimized for their particular business needs."

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a customized, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. www.abec.com.

