Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project ("Tamarack Project"), located in Minnesota, USA. The Tamarack Project comprises the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project.

"In the ongoing process of defining and prioritizing exploration targets, the Company has interpreted the Borehole Electro-Magnetic (BHEM) data from drill holes 15TK0220 and 15TK0220A in the Tamarack Zone (see Figure 1 and Table 1 below)," said Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon. "The data suggests that additional drilling of the modeled Massive Sulphide Unit (MSU) should be considered to the west of these two drill holes with the objective of potentially expanding the conceptual mine plan. We are continuing our work of identifying and prioritizing exploration targets for the next drill program at the Tamarack North Project."

Figure 1: Map in plan view of the geology of the Tamarack Intrusive Complex (left) and the Tamarack Zone (right) showing location of drill hole 15TK0220 and 15TK0220A (yellow circle). The pattern inside the Fine Grained Orthocumulate (FGO) intrusion represents the topographic contour at the base of the FGO.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/47696_22666f5c54d05b1d_002full.jpg

Drill hole 15TK0220A intersected two thin zones of Mixed Massive Sulphides (MMS) as shown in Table 2. Consequently, no drift-and-fill stopes were proposed for the MSU mine plan stretching for approximately 50 meters to the south of drill hole 16TK0247 (see Figure 2 below). The subsequent interpretation of multiple BHEM surveys identified an off-hole anomaly to the SW of drill hole 15TK0220A that trends NNW-SSE (see Figure 2), making the area to the west of drill hole 15TK0220A a target for further exploration.

"The BHEM data from the 10 boreholes along the eastern MSU show a very consistent trend that fits with a continuous sulphide body. There are no indications of any breaks within this sulphide trend," said Talon Geophysicist and Consultant, Brian Bengert.

Figure 2: View of the Tamarack Zone showing the BHEM plate from drill hole 15TK0220A in purple and the stitched BHEM model is shown in grey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/47696_22666f5c54d05b1d_003full.jpg

Please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Tamarack North Project - Tamarack, Minnesota" with an effective date of December 14, 2018 prepared by independent "Qualified Persons" (as that term is defined in NI 43-101) Leslie Correia (Pr.Eng), Silvia Del Carpio (P. Eng.) Tim Fletcher (P. Eng.), Daniel Gagnon (P. Eng.), Kebreab Habte (P. Eng.), Oliver Peters (P. Eng.), Tom Radue (P. Eng.), and Brian Thomas (P. Geo.) for information on the QA/QC, analytical and testing procedures at the Tamarack Project. Copies are available on the Company's website (www.talonmetals.com) or on SEDAR at (www.sedar.com). The laboratory used is ALS Minerals who is independent of the Company.

Lengths are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be consistently calculated for comparison purposes between drill holes because of the irregular shapes of the mineralized zones.

Drill intersections have been independently selected by Talon. Drill composites have been independently calculated by Talon. The geological interpretations in this news release are solely those of the Company.

The locations and distances highlighted on all maps in this news release are approximate.

Mike Shaw, Vice President, Exploration of Talon, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Shaw has reviewed, approved and verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information.

About Talon

Talon is a TSX-listed company focused on producing nickel responsibly for the electric vehicles industry. The high-grade Tamarack Ni-Cu-Co Project is located in Minnesota, USA (which comprises the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project). The Company has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Sean Werger

President

Talon Metals Corp.

Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102

Email: werger@talonmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the additional drilling, identifying exploration targets, possible mine expansion, potential drill results, potential discovery of additional mineralization at the Tamarack North Project, including to the Massive Sulfide Unit, and the potential for Borehole Electromagnetic methods to successfully identify additional mineralization at the Tamarack North Project. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Collar Locations for Drill Holes mentioned in press release

DRILL HOLE ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length 15TK0220 490842 5168637 389.4 275 -84 538.89 15TK0220A 490842 5168637 389.4 275 -84 544.98

Collar coordinates are UTM Zone 15N, NAD83.

Azimuths and dips are taken from survey record at collar.

Table 2: Assays for Drill Holes mentioned in press release

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % Pt g/t Pd g/t Au g/t 15TK0220A 411 412.3 1.3 2.19 2.18 0.02 0.6 0.64 0.86 15TK0220A 413.98 415.05 1.07 4.79 1.97 0.13 1.05 1.18 0.37

Length: refers to drill hole length and not True Width. True Width is unknown at the time

of publication.

NSM: No Significant Mineralization

All samples were analysed by ALS Minerals. Nickel, copper, and cobalt grades were first analysed by a 4 acid digestion and ICP AES (ME-MS61).Grades reporting greater than 0.25% Ni and/or 0.1% Cu, using ME-MS61, trigger a sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES finish (ICP81). Platinum, palladium and gold are initially analyzed by a 50g fire assay with an ICP-MS finish (PGM-MS24). Any samples reporting >1g/t Pt or Pd trigger an over-limit analysis by ICP-AES finish (PGM-ICP27) and any samples reporting >1g/t Au trigger an over-limit analysis by AAS (Au-AA26).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47696