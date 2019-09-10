Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the addition of new services to its big data analytics solutions portfolio. The comprehensive portfolio of big data analytics solutions is designed to help companies tackle the complexities associated with the staggering data volumes. The need to analyze data and extract meaningful information has prompted business leaders to leverage big data and deploy new business models to drive continuous process improvements.

Our big data analytics experts understand that today's growth-hungry enterprises need a highly proactive approach, which is why they've developed a comprehensive suite of big data analytics solutions that leverage cognitive technologies and algorithms to identify future trends and drive growth. Quantzig's big data analytics solutions can help you break data silos and unearth valuable insights to act upon.

Quantzig has set its mark in the analytics industry by helping clients from different business verticals with its end-to-end data modeling and big data analytics capabilities. We understand that every business faces unique challenges when it comes to addressing the dynamic needs of its growing customer base. To tackle this challenge our big data analytics experts have curated a comprehensive list of new services to address the challenges faced by our clients.

Quantzig's Big Data Analytics Capabilities

1: Big Data Integration Visualization

Using Quantzig's big data integration and visualization solutions businesses can break down silos and optimize data sets to drive profitability by eliminating cumbersome manual tasks of integrating information and modifying data.

2: Clickstream Data Analytics

Leveraging our clickstream analytics solutions can help reduce the development cycle for ETL on clickstream data, enabling businesses to track KPI's and gain insights into customer buying behavior.

3: Sensor Data Analytics

Our sensor data analytics solutions can help you leverage cognitive technologies to collect, analyze, and visualize real-time machine data from disparate sources such as connected devices and products.

4: Manufacturing Analytics

Quantzig's comprehensive portfolio of manufacturing analytics solutions can help businesses to fine-tune their production processes while analyzing data to deliver innovative services and quality products.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

