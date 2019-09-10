Texas Mineral Resources Corp.: Texas Mineral Resources to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16-17 in New York City

SIERRA BLANCA, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB:TMRC) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16-17 in New York City. Anthony Marchese, chairman, will be available for one-on-one meetings on both days. For those unable to attend, the presentation and slides will be webcast simultaneously and then archived on the TMRC website at www.tmrcorp.com.

Presentation date: September 17, 2019

Presenter: Anthony Marchese, Chairman

Time: 8:30 AM EDT

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/31619

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors. To request complimentary investor registration and to find access additional information about the conference please visit their website at www.microcapconf.com

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is to develop and commercialize its Round Top heavy rare earth, technology metals and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso. Additionally, the Company plans on developing alternative sources of strategic minerals through the processing of coal waste and other related materials. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol "TMRC."

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559093/Texas-Mineral-Resources-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-September-16-17-in-New-York-City