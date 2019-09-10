Hexagon Composites ASA: Merger Flakk Gruppen AS

On 10 September 2019, Flakk Gruppen AS (reg no 813 905 892), a company controlled by Mr. Knut Flakk, Chairman of the Board of Hexagon Composites ASA, which controls 28,753,721 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA, resolved to merge with Flakk Gruppen AS (reg no 923 214 704), a company also controlled by Mr. Knut Flakk, with the latter as the surviving entity. The total holding of Mr. Knut Flakk and his close associates in Hexagon Composites ASA is unaffected by the merger and remains at 29,384,969 shares. The merger is expected to be completed medio November 2019.



For more information:

Mr. Knut Flakk, Telephone: +47 997 46000 | knut.flakk@flakk.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act