TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - August 2019

TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - August 2019

PR Newswire

London, September 10

30/08/2019

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of August 2019. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


