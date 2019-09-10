Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 552934 ISIN: CA4480551031 Ticker-Symbol: HKE 
Tradegate
10.09.19
16:02 Uhr
6,394 Euro
+0,154
+2,47 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
HUSKY ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUSKY ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,452
6,518
18:25
6,461
6,506
18:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUSKY ENERGY
HUSKY ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUSKY ENERGY INC6,394+2,47 %