VISIATIV: Exclusive negotiations underway to acquire a majority stake in Living Actor, a publisher of AI-powered chatbot solutions

A new virtual assistant offering to enhance Visiativ's Moovapps collaborative platform

Lyon, 10 September 2019 - 6.00 pm. Visiativ Group, a publisher and integrator of collaborative software platforms and provider of innovation consulting, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ has started exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Living Actor, a software publisher that develops chatbots and virtual assistants using AI technology. This strategic acquisition will allow the Group to offer existing SME customers who are already using its Moovapps collaborative platform to drive their digital transformation a new range of chatbot solutions to enhance their customer relations (customer service, after-sales, HR relations, IT support, etc.).

Living Actor publishes chatbot and virtual assistants software solutions. Using AI, machine learning and technology enabling computer processing of language, Living Actor develops intelligent virtual agents able to interact with humans using natural language. Available in six languages, the chatbots and avatars developed by Living Actor are powerful solutions to the challenges of corporate relations strategy.

Several dozen major customers including La Poste, Crédit Agricole, Toshiba, Caisse d'Epargne, Carrefour, Lafarge and GRDF currently use Living Actor solutions for large-scale customer service automation, change management and customer support projects. Living Actor solutions are marketed in France and overseas, both directly by the company and via a network of ESN partners (Sopra Steria, Atos, etc.) to their own customers.

Living Actor posted 2018 revenues of €1.5 million, up 30% from the previous year. Recurring business (software and services) accounts for around 70% of revenues. Based in Paris with a subsidiary in the USA, Living Actor generates 21% of its business overseas.

Living Actor's managers will participate in the acquisition of a majority stake in line with Visiativ's entrepreneurial business model. Joining forces with the Visiativ Group will give the company additional means to continue serving long-standing customers via an enhanced offering and to step up sales of its solutions, either bundled or standalone, to Visiativ's 18,000 SME customers. For Visiativ, this acquisition marks a further milestone in its mission to support companies' digital transformation.

Visiativ Chairman and CEO Laurent Fiard said: "Implementing Living Actor solutions will make our Moovapps platform even more agile and intelligent. Chatbots have become a must in many business sectors and are being widely used by big companies. Over the coming years, this kind of software will spread throughout the SME sector. For Visiativ, this partnership is a great opportunity to gain a foothold in this booming market and to offer all our customers innovative solutions designed to facilitate relations with their ecosystem."

Living Actor founding directors Benoît Morel and Emmanuel Amouretti added: "The partnership with Visiativ gives us a unique opportunity to gain rapid entry into the SME market by tightly integrating Living Actor within the Moovapps collaborative platform. Visiativ's investment will also allow us to strengthen our business development whilst stepping up R&D activities to enhance innovation in the chatbot universe in order to deliver ever greater customer satisfaction."

About Visiativ

Integrator of innovative software solutions, Visiativ steps up the digital transformation of companies via its collaborative and social business platform and innovation consultancy offer. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2018 revenues of €163m and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering every economic sector in France and with operations in international (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, UK, USA and Switzerland), Visiativ has nearly 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans and FCPI/FIP investments funds, thanks to its status as an "innovative business" recognised by Bpifrance.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

CONTACT VISIATIV

Lydia JOUVAL / Eléonore DUFOUR

External communication

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

lydia.jouval@visiativ.com

eleonore.dufour@visiativ.com INVESTOR / MEDIA RELATIONS

ACTUS

Théo MARTIN / Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

tmartin@actus.fr

sboni@actus.fr

