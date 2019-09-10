

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump revealed in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that has dismissed National Security Adviser John Bolton.



Trump said he 'disagreed strongly' with many of Bolton's suggestions and asked for the former U.N. Ambassador's resignation last night.



'I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration,' Trump tweeted.



'I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,' he added. 'I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.'



Bolton disputed Trump's recollection of the sequence of events, however, claiming in a tweet that he offered to resign last night and the president said they would 'talk about it tomorrow.'



Nonetheless, Bolton's departure comes after a series of disagreements with Trump over how the U.S. should handle North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran, with the former National Security Adviser typically seen as more hawkish.



Bolton reportedly opposed Trump's planned meeting with leaders of the Taliban at Camp David, which the president subsequently canceled but denied reports of turmoil within the White House.



'A lot of Fake News is being reported that I overruled the VP and various advisers on a potential Camp David meeting with the Taliban. This Story is False!' Trump tweeted on Monday.



'I always think it is good to meet and talk, but in this case I decided not to,' he added. 'The Dishonest Media likes to create the look of turmoil in the White House, of which there is none.'



Less than a day later, Trump announced Bolton's departure, with the news coming about 90 minutes before the National Security Adviser was due to appear at a press briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.



