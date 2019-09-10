

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday unveiled its next generation Apple Watch Series 5, as well as the latest version of iPad.



The Apple Watch Series 5 is very similar to last year's Series 4, with a similar design and size. The latest watch features an always-on retina display that never sleeps.



Apple says the Series 5 watch maintains the prior model's 18-hour battery life, even with the new always-on display. As its predecessor, Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic as well as in an all-new titanium. Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS starts at $399 and Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS + Cellular starts at $499.



Apple Watch Series 5 is available to starting Tuesday, with both models to be available in stores beginning Friday, September 20.



'We've seen Apple Watch have a meaningful impact on our customers' lives and we're excited to deliver even more capabilities with Apple Watch Series 5 and watchOS 6,' said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. 'The seamless integration of new hardware and software delivers an enhanced experience that makes it even easier to stay active and connected to the people and information users care about.'



Apple also launched the new seventh-generation iPad, featuring 10.2 inch real estate and support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard.



The latest iPad starts at just $329. It also includes support for Apple Pencil and is powered by the fast A10 Fusion chip. The new iPad is available to order starting today and in stores starting Monday, September 30.



'The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen. This new iPad with iPadOS takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for creating, learning, working and playing,' Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing.



Apple also launched Apple TV+, the the tech giant's all-original video subscription service, which will launch November 1 in over 100 countries and regions.



Apple TV+ will offer original shows, movies and documentaries, including 'The Morning Show,' 'Dickinson,' 'See,' 'For All Mankind' and 'The Elephant Queen.'



The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.



The company said users can get a 1 year subscription for free with a purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV.



