

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday unveiled three new iPhones-- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Max, all powered by the latest and powerful processor.



The new iPhones feature the new Super Retina XDR display, a pro display with the brightest display ever in an iPhone. All phones are powered by the A13 Bionic processor, which is the fastest CPU in a smartphone, and an upgrade over the iPhone XR's A12 Bionic.



iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four finishes including a new midnight green. The phones will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 13 and in stores beginning Friday, September 20. The iPhone 11 will retail starting at $699, while iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will start at $999 and $1,099, respectively.



The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, and has two cameras on the back-- a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 2x optical zoom.



The iPhone 11 Pro comes in a 5.8-inch screen, while the Pro Max comes in a 6.5-inch size. The phones feature three cameras in the back-- 12MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.



'iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made. They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro,' said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.



'iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we've ever made, it provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13. The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency.'



