Small Dealership Standing Up for a Big Cause - Auto Time in Phoenix, AZ to donate portion of their proceeds to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / The founder of Auto Time, a company that sells high quality and affordable used cars to Phoenix area residents, just announced that she will donate portion of the proceeds earned on every car in the month of October to Phoenix Children's Hospital. As a female led dealership, Auto Time is setting an example for the new generation and making a big change in the future of car sales. Focused on giving back, Auto Time is always looking for ways to thank their customers and the community in a big way.

They've got something for everyone regardless of budget or lifestyle! Inventory of pre-owned vehicles includes everything from luxury sedans, trucks, and vans to SUVs and hatchbacks. But quality is not the only thing that keeps bringing their customers back - it's the "peace of mind guarantee" with every purchase. Unlike other dealers, Auto Time publicly posts the bottom-line price, and their customers can see the difference when they shop - there is no lower price option. It's in their name - Best Cars. Lowest Prices. Another upside is a fantastic purchase experience. They are determined to provide you with a pleasant and professional shopping experience with the non-commissioned sales associates. Auto Time learned over the years of buying and selling vehicles, that when customers feel they need to negotiate over cost, they never lose that uncomfortable feeling throughout the transaction that they could have, or should have, gotten a better deal. Since their process is totally transparent from start to finish, you will never feel that someone is pressuring you to accept a deal. Auto Time is not interested in the short-term benefits. They want to earn a customer for life, and that is why they put the customer first in everything they do. It's easy to sell a car when everything they do is geared towards making the experience so positive and rewarding, the customers will always come back. Auto Time will never sacrifice quality in the name of profit.

As Auto Time continues to grow in the market of used cars in Phoenix, Arizona, it is their mission to always live up to their 5-star reputation as an industry-leading pre-owned vehicle dealership committed to providing their customers with an outstanding automotive experience delivered with transparency, integrity, and care. One of their customers shared his thoughts with the community and called Auto Time "A meaningful addition to the neighborhood":

"Buying and selling cars is challenging for all involved. Auto Time has developed a system where all the details you need about a car are available online. The 70+ images per vehicle mean that you can get to know your new car online, before meeting your ride in person. This just leaves coming into the store to meet Roman, Eli, and Max. They identify the high quality, reliable vehicles, inspect them and provide them to you. Know that they are committed to the car. They now want to get to know you. Ended up purchasing a new to me vehicle, knowing that Max, Eli, and Roman are committed to maintaining our new relationship. I have confidence that I have a place to bring my vehicle for service and continued attention."

Focused on giving back and growing in the community, Auto Time rewards their customers for friends and family referrals. As a token of appreciation, the founder will personally send you a $200 check for every referral that ends in a sale.

To learn more about Auto Time and their vehicle selection visit www.azautotime.com . Make sure to check out Free CarFax reports for every vehicle in stock and explore financing options for those who are seeking an auto loan.

