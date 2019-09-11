SINGAPORE, Sept 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - CloserStill Media has announced the arrival of the industry-leading Technology for Marketing brand into Asia, with the debut event launching at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands on October 9 - 10, 2019.Delegates from all corners of APAC will gather for a transaction-packed exhibition and world-class conference programme led by speakers from leading organisations such as 9GAG, Razer, Shopee, Shopify, Socialbakers, ZALORA Group and more. The core aim is to help modern marketers unlock the latest opportunities and innovations, and to elevate their marketing game.Indiana Forrest-Bisley, Technology for Marketing Asia's Launch Director said: "We couldn't be more pleased to launch this show in Asia. Thanks to the growth of digital communications, marketers are now equipped with a plethora of options to convey their message across multiple platforms."There is a need for one event that can service the entire marketing ecosystem, including Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Automation, Personalization, and Customer Experience. Technology for Marketing Asia will help forward-thinking marketers navigate through the maze of marketing technologies on offer and simplify the marketing strategy for businesses of all sizes."Building upon CloserStill Media's multi award-winning event portfolio, the FREE to attend conference will attract over 1,000 international delegates, including senior marketing professionals from enterprises of all sizes across the APAC market.Co-located with award-winning industry-leading events, eCommerce Expo Asia, Cloud Expo Asia, Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Big Data World, Smart IoT Singapore and Data Centre World, the addition of Technology for Marketing to CloserStill Media's technology event series will see over 18,000 senior decision makers descend on the Marina Bay Sands this October.For more information on Technology for Marketing Asia and its co-located events, visitwww.technologyformarketingasia.comAbout CloserStill MediaCloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Technology for Marketing London, the UK's only event dedicated to Martech. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager -- four times in succession -- Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star -- two years in succession -- among others.For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.For media enquiries and to register for a press pass, kindly contact Nic-cole Chia at n.chia@closerstillmedia.com.Source: CloserStill MediaCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.