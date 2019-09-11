Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE6M ISIN: IE00BJ3V9050 Ticker-Symbol: EO7 
Tradegate
10.09.19
21:36 Uhr
3,640 Euro
+0,860
+30,94 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,580
3,660
10.09.
3,600
3,640
10.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENDO
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC3,640+30,94 %