New Management At Theradex Oncology Europe

Top recruitments from biotech industry and National Cancer Institute (NCI) join the lead in Theradex's oncology business

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theradex Oncology, a clinical research organization specializing in cancer drug development, announced today that Hans Rosén is the new Managing Director at the London office, and Dr. Jack Welch has joined the global clinical team leading medical monitoring in Europe, both strengthening the company's European operations.

Theradex Oncology has designed and managed more than 250 early and late-phase oncology trials over the past 3 decades. As a full service clinical CRO, the Theradex team has deep experience assisting its clients in developing successful strategies for new cancer treatments.

Meg Valnoski, CEO at Theradex for more than 20 years says: "I congratulate everyone on the successful recruitment of Jack and Hans. This significant personnel investment will support our clients in Europe and globally. Clients seeking to work with a clinical CRO in early phase oncology drug development need a strategic partnership, which Theradex Oncology emphasizes with all of our clients. Our mission is to ensure that new discoveries in cancer drug development have the very best opportunity to demonstrate safety and benefit in cancer patients with a vision to quickly bring forward successful treatments. Our new Theradex Oncology team members will substantially contribute to this pursuit."

MR. HANS ROSÉN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, UK

Hans Rosén is an experienced entrepreneur within the life science and biotech industries. He successfully advanced two cancer drug candidates from lead molecules to first-in-man clinical trials. Hans Rosén is an experienced entrepreneur within the life science and biotech industries. He successfully advanced two cancer drug candidates from lead molecules to first-in-man clinical trials. Hans was CEO of the public life science companies, Diffchamb and Artimplant for 8 years. Hans' experience as a biotech executive and CRO client during early drug development will inform and enhance Theradex Oncology's service offering and strategic guidance to its customers.



Hans Rosén, states: "I have a personal interest in furthering Theradex's successful mission. The European operation has 25 years of presence in the field. It is with great humility that I take the lead of this experienced team. In my previous company I personally engaged Theradex's services to bring two new drug candidates into clinical phase. I have the client's perspective when considering Theradex's business approach and performance. My responsibility is to assure that we provide the most efficient services and strategic advice to our customers to facilitate their clinical trial launch and study conduct."

DR. JACK WELCH, HEAD MEDICAL MONITORING EUROPE

Dr. Jack Welch has joined the Theradex Oncology global medical oncology team. Dr Welch recently came to Theradex after nine years, serving as a Senior Investigator and Medical Officer at the US National Cancer Institute (NCI). While at the NCI's Clinical Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP), he headed development of Thoracic and GI Cancer clinical trials within the National Clinical Trials Network (the US Cooperative Group Program) including coordination of NCI's first precision medicine trials, LungMAP and ALCHEMIST. At NCI, he oversaw both early and late phase clinical protocols through their entire lifespan from development to publication. Prior to NCI, he was senior clinical research physician at the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), where he was in charge of the GI and Thoracic Cancer clinical trial portfolios. This experience has provided him with an understanding of regulatory structures in both the US and the EU, as well as a broad familiarity with clinical investigators in both regions. As an integral member of the global medical monitoring and pharmacovigilance team, Jack will focus on clinical studies and client interactions in the EU, where he is based.

Jack Welch, states: "Working at Theradex, I feel privileged to be exposed to so many fresh ideas coming out of labs, biotech incubators, and early start-ups, and to have a hand shepherding these promising leads through early development to the stage where they can benefit cancer patients."

ABOUT THERADEX ONCOLOGY

Theradex Oncology is a full-service CRO, conducting early- and late-phase oncology trials in the U.S, Europe and Asia. Theradex Oncology was founded in 1982, when we were awarded the Clinical Trials Monitoring Contract for the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Our ongoing association with NCI continues to be a strong basis for our operations. Our focus is cancer. We fully understand the science behind each potential cancer therapy and the challenges that come with moving therapies from mice to man. Theradex Oncology has designed and managed more than 250 early- and late-phase oncology trials to date. Our mission is to assure that new discoveries in cancer drug development have the very best opportunity to be of benefit to mankind with a vision to improve treatment and make cancer a livable disease.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Meg Valnoski, CEO

MValnoski@theradex.com, phone: +1 908 419 7749



Hans Rosén, Managing Director

HRosen@theradex.co.uk, phone: +46 708 583470

LOCATIONS

US Address: Theradex Oncology 4365 US-1, Suite 101, Princeton NJ, USA,

UK Address: The Pinnacle Station Way, Crawley, RH10 1JH West Sussex, UK.

WEBSITE

www.TheradexOncology.com