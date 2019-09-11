LeddarTech inc.: LeddarTech Partners with Westfield at AutoSens Brussels on September 17-19, 2019

LeddarTech demonstrates 3D solid-state LiDAR technology at AutoSens Brussels along with the United Kingdom's leader in driverless shuttles Westfield Technology Group

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 11, 2019, an industry leader in LiDAR technology who provides the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, announces its participation at the AutoSens Brusselsevent from September 17-19 2019. LeddarTech will be co-exhibiting with Westfield Technology Group, a leading UK-based driverless shuttle provider, and will be showcasing LeddarTech's latest 3D solid-state LiDAR solution for autonomous shuttles and other autonomous vehicles the LeddarTM Pixell.



LeddarTech and Westfield exhibit in the world-renowned Brussels Autoworld Museum

"LeddarTech is looking forward to this event in Brussels and the opportunity to officially launch our Leddar Pixell in Europe. This event will showcase our LiDAR mobility solutions which are built on the foundation of the patented Leddar technology that enables our automotive and mobility platform", stated Adrian Pierce, Vice President of Global Business Development at LeddarTech. "This event is particularly special this year as our customer Westfield will be exhibiting with LeddarTech. This is an opportunity for visitors to view the Westfield POD with its integrated solid-state LiDAR technology." Adrian Pierce concluded.

"Westfield is pleased to partner and exhibit alongside LeddarTech at this event. As a leader in autonomous transportation, we are pleased to be associated with LeddarTech who have clearly demonstrated themselves as a leader in LiDAR technology. We believe that LiDAR is an essential component in the development of a safe and reliable autonomous vehicles. Westfield first partnered with LeddarTech on the Leddar Vu8 2D LiDAR solution in 2017 and we now look forward to integrating LeddarTech's LeddarTM Pixell LiDAR solution" Stated Dr. Julian Turner, CEO of Westfield Technology Group. "AutoSens Brussels is an excellent opportunity for us to display the Westfield POD, which was the UK's first fully autonomous vehicle for first and last mile transportation." Added Dr. Turner.

LeddarTech Product Showcase

On September 17th, LeddarTech will be providing a product showcase presentation featuring the Leddar Pixell for delegates and the media. This 3D solid-state LiDAR module is powered by the LeddarEngine LCA2 and specifically designed for the requirements of autonomous vehicles. The Leddar Pixell can provide up to a full 360-degree cocoon of vehicle coverage thus greatly increasing the safety factor for passengers and pedestrians.

Leddar Pixell cocoon LiDAR short-listed for an AutoSens Award

This newest product from LeddarTech is being rapidly adopted and has been shortlisted for the AutoSens Awards in the category of "Best in Class Perception" which recognises the best in class camera, radar, lidar or combined system that has been deployed in vehicles on the market or in production vehicles. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony on September 18th, 2019.

About AutoSens Brussels

This conference will combine detailed technical tutorials on mapping, AI, deep learning, AV safety and CMOS image sensor developments, round table discussions on ADAS and LiDAR. In total, over 60 presentations will occur in addition to the AutoSens Awards and the technology exhibition, which will feature LeddarTech and Westfield.

About Westfield Technology Group

Westfield Technology Group is the UK's leading autonomous vehicle provider. The Westfield POD is the UK's first fully autonomous vehicle for first and last-mile transportation. The POD has been developed in conjunction with Heathrow Airport and utilizes the base technology platform from the work completed by ULTra PRT (Personal Rapid Transit).

Westfield original autonomous shuttle system has now completed over 5 million kilometers a live commercial environment serving Heathrow Airport Terminal 5 POD Parking. POD trials are currently ongoing, engaging with the general public to explore their perception, understanding and acceptance of autonomous vehicles.

Learn more at https://westfieldavs.com/

Contact: media@westfield-sportscars.co.uk

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSPTM signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech's auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

