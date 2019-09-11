ELITE & Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) launch of FinTech Lounges

ELITE and Global Accelerated Ventures sign collaboration agreement to advance growth of FinTech companies in New York & London

ELITE is London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) international business support and capital raising initiative for private high-growth companies

More than 1,200 companies from across 45 countries now part of dynamic ELITE community

Demonstrates ELITE's commitment to strengthening ties with FinTech Community

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 11,2019 / Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) today announces the launch of ELITE GAV FinTech Lounge in a collaboration with ELITE, London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) international business support and capital raising initiative. Global Accelerated Ventures, with offices in London & New York, is a leading innovation aggregator with large multinationals.

The initiative will support high growth mid-market FinTech companies in London and New York through ELITE, providing access to the capital, skills and networks to support their long-term growth.

ELITE FinTech Lounge was launched today by Luca Peyrano, CEO, ELITE, and Thomas Trepanier, FinTech Managing Director of Global Accelerated Ventures, together with the support of sustaining partners in both geographies.

Designed to help businesses prepare and structure for their next stage of growth, ELITE provides training and mentoring to support management best practice and entrepreneurship; promotes relationships and opportunities with potential investors; and facilitates access to a full range of funding options. Today, more than 1,200 companies make up the growing international ELITE community. Companies come from across 45 countries, 35 sectors and are generating €100 billion in combined revenues. Together they account for over 500,000 jobs across Europe and beyond.

London & New York are the first markets to launch ELITE GAV FinTech Lounge, reflecting their importance to FinTech innovation globally. The programme will start to accept applications for their NYC Q1 inaugural immediately. www.gavfintech.com.

Together, ELITE and Global Accelerated Ventures will work with selected companies in New York & London on an 18 month programme, to provide their management teams with access to an extensive global network of support to help them scale-up. ELITE works in close coordination with regional business, academic and financial communities across the markets in which it operates to enhance its local programmes.

Luca Peyrano, CEO, ELITE:

"We are delighted to be launching the ELITE GAV FinTech Lounge, our first Lounge offerings in London and New York, to support the growth of innovative fintech businesses. This collaboration with Global Accelerated Ventures leverages their strong network and expertise, building on the substantial success of ELITE Lounges in Europe."

Thomas Trepanier, FinTech Managing Director Global Accelerated Ventures:

"Our collaboration with ELITE cultivates a trusted space between FinTech SME's and the institutional investment community. We look forward to extending the program into Silicon Valley and Austin, Texas in Q3 and Q4 of 2020. ELITE & GAV will create a robust community of entrepreneurs as well as public and private stakeholders. Our goal is to scale aggressive FinTech companies and to foster greater collaboration across borders."

Thomas Buchar & Christopher Malter, Co-Chairs, Global Accelerated Ventures:

"London Stock Exchange Group's 300 year tradition of supporting businesses through access to finance and its ability to assist entrepreneurs in reaching their full potential is truly remarkable. We are honored to be able to collaborate with ELITE and have growth oriented FinTech organizations benefit from their experience; the collaboration and creation of the ELITE GAV FinTech Lounge is a testament to the strength of the FinTech ecosystems in these two world class cities."

About Global Accelerated Ventures:

Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) is a globally recognized innovation aggregator who partners with industry leading multinationals to identify emerging technologies, harvesting talent globally, embracing all stakeholders in the value chain, and executes strategic matching which is beyond reproach. GAV drives communities to develop sustainable models for innovation.

