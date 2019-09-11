

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L), a provider of public services, Wednesday announced the extension of its contract with Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs for two years, through its Australian subsidiary.



The Group said it received notification of an initial two-year extension with the Department for the provision of onshore immigration detention facilities and detainee services. The current contract was scheduled to expire on 10 December 2019.



As per the terms of the contract, which now expires 10 December 2021, Serco will provide services to the onshore immigration detention network in Australian States and Territories, including Christmas Island.



In addition, Serco revealed it is yet to finalize the terms of the extension with the Department.



