CenturyLink Expands CDN Service Capability to Support Growing Demand in EMEA

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triggered by increasing demand for over-the-top (OTT) content delivery in EMEA, technology leader CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), has expanded its content delivery network (CDN) service capabilities in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania and significantly increased capacity in existing core sites in Europe. This investment demonstrates CenturyLink's commitment to providing scalable, highly available and resilient content delivery solutions to OTT providers, broadcasters and gaming companies, allowing them to connect with new audiences in new markets across the globe.

"As demand continues to grow for OTT content in EMEA, increasing the reach of our CDN services is critical in enabling our customers to deliver the best possible user experience, including in difficult to serve locations around the globe," said Rory McVicar, director of product management, internet and content delivery services, CenturyLink.

As part of this EMEA CDN service capabilities expansion, CenturyLink has added a new point of presence (PoP) in Zagreb, Croatia to enhance service performance in the country. In addition, the company has augmented its CDN capacity in other key locations in EMEA that are experiencing the greatest growth in online traffic including the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Nordics.



CenturyLink's EMEA CDN nodes are in UK, Ireland , France , Germany , Austria , Belgium , Bulgaria , Croatia , Czech Republic , Denmark , Finland , Hungary , Iceland , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Romania , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland and the UAE.

CenturyLink serves nine of the world's ten largest media companies for 2019.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

