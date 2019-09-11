Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019

WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
11.09.19
08:09 Uhr
0,953 Euro
-0,001
-0,10 %
11.09.2019 | 09:29
Prosafe SE: Prosafe presents at Pareto Securities' Oil and Offshore Conference

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, will today present at Pareto Securities' Oil and Offshore Conference in Oslo, Norway.

Please find the presentation attached.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 11 September 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO&CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • 2019-09-11-Pareto Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f800572a-cb0c-4b2e-8497-1c45338de24c)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)