Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J28K ISIN: ZAE000079711 Ticker-Symbol: JF6 
Berlin
11.09.19
08:08 Uhr
7,841 Euro
+0,116
+1,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
JSE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JSE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JSE
JSE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JSE LIMITED7,841+1,50 %