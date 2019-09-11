Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2019 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.4707 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7822490 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 19737 EQS News ID: 871853 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2019 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)