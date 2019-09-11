Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2019 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.5427 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 115024 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 19752 EQS News ID: 871883 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2019 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)