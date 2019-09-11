The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 12 September 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 31,831,290 shares (DKK 31,831,290) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,975,000 shares (DKK 3,975,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 35,806,290 shares (DKK 35,806,290) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 140.79 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738269