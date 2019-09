Invesco Asia Trust Plc

HEADING: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that, with effect from 10 September 2019, Mr Neil Rogan was appointed as a non-executive director of The Scottish Investment Trust plc.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

Contact: Nira Mistry

020 3753 1000

11 September 2019