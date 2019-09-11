eToroX Launches New Professional API Trading Program

AlgoX Prime API introduced by blockchain subsidiary of eToro

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eToroX, the blockchain subsidiary of global investment platform eToro, today announced the launch of its institutional-grade API trading programme, AlgoX Prime.

AlgoX Prime is the top-tier API program of eToroX Exchange, the eToro Group's regulated and secure cryptoasset exchange. Employing the deep liquidity of eToro, tight spreads, and bespoke capabilities for cryptoasset trading, AlgoX Prime is carefully tailored to suit the needs and requirements of institutional-grade algorithmic traders from both the traditional and crypto spheres.

The program offers highly competitive fees, a free enterprise-grade market data package, and a high-quality, low-latency colocation service that incorporates professional-level connectivity, enabling direct access to eToroX's dedicated, high-security data centre. The continuous and ongoing rollout will include an ever-expanding list of cryptoassets, increased volume from eToro, and much more.

From the Consensus invest:Asia event in Singapore, Doron Rosenblum, eToroX Managing Director, said: "AlgoX Prime, our new API trading program, offers sophisticated trading capabilities to institutional and corporate traders. We believe that it will open the door for institutional traditional financial algo trading companies to trade cryptoassets, and by doing so, greatly increase market liquidity."

"The AlgoX Prime trading program aligns with eToro's strategy of bridging the gap between blockchain and the traditional financial markets," said Yoni Assia, CEO of eToro. "The ability to trade using APIs will help steer institutional traders to connect to the crypto market, and to utilize eToro's high-trading volume."

"It is highly significant that we are launching AlgoX Prime API trading programme today in South East Asia," commented Jasper Lee, Managing Director of eToro Asia. "The market in this region is highly dynamic. People are very involved with crypto, and we believe that developments such as our new API program will greatly help facilitate mass adoption."

Notes to editors

About eToro

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro Group consists of the eToro platform, our multi-asset trading and investment venue, and eToroX, which manages our crypto wallet and exchange.

The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than ten million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

As technology has evolved, so has our business. In 2018, we created eToroX, our tokenized asset subsidiary. eToroX provides the infrastructure, in the form of a crypto wallet and the forthcoming exchange, that supports our commitment to facilitating the evolution of tokenized assets. We believe that leveraging blockchain technology will enable us to become the first truly global service provider allowing everyone to trade, invest and save.

About eToroX

eToroX is a subsidiary of the eToro Group. The business was formed in 2018 to provide the infrastructure to support eToro Group's commitment to facilitating the evolution of tokenized assets. It provides eToro's newly launched wallet and runs the exchange.

The distributed ledger technology (DLT) provider licence was granted by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to eToroX in December 2018 (licence number FSC1333B). eToroX is incorporated in Gibraltar with company number 116348 and its registered office is at 57/63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar.

Disclaimer:



eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

eToroX is incorporated in Gibraltar with company number 116348 and its registered office is at 57/63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar. It's distributed ledger technology (DLT) provider licence was granted by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission in December 2018 (licence number FSC1333B).