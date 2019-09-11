Bitsdaq officially listed on CoinMarketCap

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Just 7 months after its establishment, Bitsdaq Exchange is successfully listed on CoinMarketCap, the world's largest cryptocurrency information platform. This marks the global recognition of Bitsdaq's technology, products and services, and the beginning of Bitsdaq journey to become a top global exchange.



Bitsdaq's listing on CoinMarketCap:

https://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/bitsdaq/

Founded in 2013, CoinMarketCap is one of the most popular sites in the cryptoverse, with 60 million unique visits and is among Alexa's top 50 sites in the United States. CoinMarketCap (CMC) has grown from tracking only 7 cryptocurrencies initially to include 1,600 cryptocurrencies, 200 exchanges, and becoming the top data source of global cryptocurrencies market which has a market capitalisation of more than $400 billion. Only exchanges that meet the stringent criteria can be listed on CMC.

With Bitsdaq's official listing on CoinMarketCap, Bitsdaq's users will be able to track Bitsdaq's market value and other important information more easily.

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of Bitsdaq, said CoinMarketCap was the best choice for checking the current market value of the global cryptocurrency market. The listing on CoinMarketCap shows their recognition of Bitsdaq's platform and community. In the age of big data where data can dictate the whole market, Bitsdaq will provide genuine trading data to the investors and users through CoinMarketCap:

He says, "CoinMarketCap is the highest-profile bellwether of the industry, and we are honored for the official listing. This is a major achievement for an exchange just seven months old, which is impossible without the support of all users. We will continue to adhere to a rigorous and transparent audit process for projects, and our safe and open service guidelines for users."

Bitsdaq has become one of the most high-profile new exchanges through its own efforts, and in the process of its rise, Bitsdaq has actively laid out the global market and built an ecosystem at home and abroad. Recently, Bitsdaq also launched a new operating model with Coin Planet to use platform token BQQQ as mining revenue; Forbes also listed Bitsdaq founder and CEO Ricky Ng as one of the top 10 entrepreneurs you should keep your eye on.

About Bitsdaq

www.bitsdaq.com

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on Bittrex's trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

