Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7ZP ISIN: USU7744C1063 Ticker-Symbol: B04 
Berlin
11.09.19
10:00 Uhr
1,212 Euro
+0,005
+0,40 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOKU INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOKU
BOKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOKU INC1,212+0,40 %