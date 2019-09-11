Boku reported 39% year-on-year revenue growth in H1: 19% growth from the Payments business was boosted by the newly acquired Identity business. This translated to 69% growth in EBITDA and 64% growth in normalised operating profit, despite investment in the Identity business. Management expects a stronger H2 and is maintaining FY19 guidance. We have taken a more cautious approach to our Identity forecasts reflecting longer sales cycles; this reduces our FY19-21 forecasts, although we expect the company to meet FY19 guidance.

