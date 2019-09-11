Vlocity to Showcase Media & Entertainment Cloud at IBC 2019

Industry-Specific Cloud Software Leader Partners with Tech Mahindra to Demonstrate New Products in Amsterdam, September 13 - 17

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2019, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, today announced that it will be showcasing its new software for media and entertainment companies this week at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam. IBC is the world's most influential media, entertainment and technology show with more than 55,000 attendees, 300 speakers and 1,700 exhibitors. Vlocity's software will be on display in Tech Mahindra booth #15.MS24 and #15.MS25. The show runs from September 13-17 in Amsterdam.



Vlocity Media & Entertainment is a new software suite that helps media and entertainment companies quickly launch new products and improve customer experiences in an omnichannel and digital world. The software is used by customers like Cox Communications, Globo and Sky Italia to manage the full subscriber lifecycle and address ever-changing demand for new content, pricing, bundles and support levels.

"Today's consumers want simple, intuitive experiences and flexible consumption models, delivered to their device of choice on demand," said Christopher S. Dean, head of Vlocity Media & Entertainment. "Legacy systems cannot meet these requirements, so industry leaders are shifting to digital and cloud technologies. We're excited to help the world's top media and entertainment companies drive their digital transformation and deliver memorable customer experiences."

To schedule a meeting with Vlocity at IBC 2019, please email Christopher Dean or Ruskin Kerslake.

Vlocity's presence at IBC 2019 is part of its ongoing collaboration with Tech Mahindra, a Vlocity Gold Consulting Partner. Tech Mahindra's Media and Entertainment division delivers disruptive solutions and services that help media companies to explore new business models and underlying use cases targeting millennials and Generation X. These use cases are aimed to empower customers and create monetisation opportunities for everyone in the content value chain. The Tech Mahindra team provides expert implementation and guidance to help customers manage content discovery, data management, over-the-top.

"Tech Mahindra has delivered multiple digital transformation projects for telco customers, and our value proposition to media and entertainment is also well appreciated by our customers, analysts and our partners like Vlocity. We understand the Vlocity product suite very well. Tech Mahindra, along with Vlocity, is doing a first of its kind, cloud-native digital BSS transformation at 3 UK. Our solutions and use cases will bring both telecommunications and media industries together to create a collaborative marketplace and a number of monetisation opportunities based on personalised experiences. Together, we will foster innovation in telcommunications/media convergence, which is a clear white space," said Bhushan Patil, Senior Vice President, Communications - UK and Southern Europe, Media and Entertainment - Europe, Tech Mahindra.

"The media industry is focusing on old business models and our use cases on Telco Media Convergence will provide end consumers a hyper converged OTT and D2C (Direct to Consumer) experience. Looking for right content at the right time and right price point is a challenge. We are very excited to announce a joint value creation for Telco and Media customers," said Manish Upadhyay, Head - Media and Entertainment - UK and Southern Europe, Tech Mahindra.

Vlocity Media & Entertainment includes custom-built applications that extend the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce for media and entertainment companies, from publishing to broadcast to pay TV. The solutions includes an industry-specific data model and pre-built sales and service business processes, while embedding industry best practices for subscriber management, digital commerce, concept-to-quote, cash-to-care, and multimedia advertising sales. Core applications include:

GoMediaTM Subscriber: Grow revenue through an industry-specific subscriber management solution. Quickly launch new media products across lines of business while handling peak B2C transaction volumes and B2B sales complexity.

GoMediaTM OTT Streaming: Deliver a greenfield subscriber management solution to enter OTT/Media/Video streaming markets. Transform existing, complicated post-paid billing and payment operating models into simpler, digital prepaid services.

GoMediaTM Lifecycle: Digitally transform to manage the full omnichannel customer lifecycle with an end-to-end integrated cloud CRM/BSS platform for B2C and B2B businesses.

GoMediaTM Commerce: Easily add high volume, anonymous, end-user e-commerce transactions that includes advance promotions, bundling, and pricing capabilities for B2C, D2C and B2B subscriber use cases.

About Vlocity

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies. A Forbes Cloud 100 Winner in 2018 and 2017, Vlocity is an "industry cloud" pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider. Vlocity's industry cloud software increases agility, operational efficiency and simplicity at a lower cost of ownership for the enterprise. Vlocity's industry cloud software transforms customer-centric processes and fuels innovation in the Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government vertical industries. Vlocity's values of trust, transparency and transformation enable customer, partner and employee success.

