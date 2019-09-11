DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / As a space research team, people can be forgiven for thinking that Humboldt Space Research as a company may be guilty of winding up or slowing down. It would seem a shock to those in the know; that the company today announced the 5 year contract signing of Paul Krytz (of Hornsey Inc.). To head up their research and development department.

Although the Humboldt Company is best known for its work in the field of GPS systems, it may be a surprise to see a man best known for his work in magnetic generators taking the helm. "I for one am very pleased at the last six weeks of negotiations that my team and I have gone through with Humboldt. We plan on working together for a long period of time to keep out competitors away and reestablish and sure up existing partnerships that we have"

He went on to say in the live web broadcast "some may feel that putting a magnetic specialist at the head of an RND for a GPS company is and ambitious move, but it's all relative" to which his (inside joke) gathered quite the response in the live chat room!



The company still keeps its eye on the original founding mantra of the company nevertheless, per a report by ReportsGo, "National organizations such as NASA, CSA, JAXA, etc., are introducing humanoid robots to perform the maintenance, servicing, and transportation operations to gain high efficiency, further developing the space robotics market. The rising trends of autonomous features and AI technology in robotic products will drive rapid industry expansion."

Outside of the government realm, private companies like Amazon are propping up their space exploration ventures with investment capital. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has an entire other company dedicated to space exploration as the online retailer has ambitious plans to set up a network of more than 3,000 satellites to expand high-speed internet access worldwide.

Josie Chen - Head of PR (Humboldt Space Research)

Contact:

Humbolt Co



Josie Chen

+1 903-422-8260

info@humboldtco.com

SOURCE: Humboldt Space Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559237/Humboldt-Space-research-successfully-transitions-for-new-head-of-RND