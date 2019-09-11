Huawei FusionSolar Powers the World's Largest Medical Center in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, a leading global ICT and network energy solutions provider, teamed up with Jordanian solar manufacturer and developer Philadelphia Solar to power the world's largest photovoltaic (PV) farm built for a single health care facility, Abdali Medical Center, in Amman.

The 8.2 MW solar power plant fully adopts Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Solution, including smart PV string inverter SUN2000-42KTL and SmartLogger, along with the Philadelphia Solar polycrystalline panels of 325 Wp covering an 86,000 square-meter field.

Huawei's best-selling smart string inverter SUN2000-42KTL working as the brain of this PV plant, which has maximum efficiency 98.8% and European efficiency 98.6% leading to high yields. By reducing the reliance on components such as DC combiner boxes and power distribution cabinets, the string solution helps shorten the installation period and makes the whole process simpler and more efficient. Adhering to the design concept of "less is more", Huawei is committed to providing customers with simplified solutions. Huawei string inverter reaches IP65 protection level, natural cooling design and no vulnerable components like fuses, which bring about the 99.996% availability certified by TÜV.

The electricity generated by this plant will cover the medical center's own consumption, enabling it to provide the high quality, patient-centered reliable healthcare from a secure clean energy source and to promote research, education and a culture of excellence in the MENA region. Philadelphia Solar and Huawei dedicate to apply the advanced technologies of solar industry to furthering the cause of world sustainability.

About Philadelphia Solar:

Established in 2007, Philadelphia Solar was the first and is the only photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturer company based in MENA region. The company's main activities in addition to PV panel manufacturing is to develop, design, construct, own and operate utility-scale commercial and industrial photovoltaic plants.

As an EPC contractor specialized in design and execution of solar power plants, Philadelphia Solar places special emphasis on the "on-time and on-budget" construction and delivery of its projects, optimized to deliver superior output.

About Huawei:

Huawei is a leading global ICT and network energy solutions provider, currently providing network energy products and solutions in over 170 countries, serving more than three billion people around the world. Huawei innovatively integrates digital information technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and cloud computing, with PV technology, to promote industry-leading smart PV solutions for utility-scale, commercial and residential scenarios. Based on reports released by global consultancy IHS Markit, Huawei was ranked No.1 globally in inverter shipment for four consecutive years, from 2015 to 2018. For more information, please visit: solar.huawei.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973685/Huawei_FusionSolar_Medical_Center.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973703/Clemenceau_Medical_Center.jpg