GEICO Military presented a $50,000 check to the U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce (USVCC) to support transitioning wounded, ill and injured military athletes competing in the 2020 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. The international Olympics-style contest will feature athletes from 17 nations competing in 12 events.

The presentation took place Thursday, Aug. 29 at FedExField during half-time of the Washington Redskins/Baltimore Ravens preseason match-up. Over the past three years, GEICO has donated $300,000 to support the USVCC and its mission to enrich the lives of transitioning military, veterans, veteran-designated businesses and veterans' families within five key areas: employment, business, education, wellness and family. USVCC partners with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to support the Invictus Games and Department of Defense Warrior Games.

GEICO Military in conjunction with Redskins Salute and Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region donated 1,000 tickets to the football game to active-duty military members and their families. Also, 50 of the service members in attendance were selected to line the end zone with players during pre-game introductions.

"Members of the military were among GEICO's very first customers when our company started in 1936, so we are forever indebted to the military and veteran communities and are proud and ready to support them in any way we can," said GEICO Military Director Wayne Petro.

GEICO offers special discounts for active duty service members and veterans; a department dedicated to supporting the needs of the military community; employment opportunities for vets and reservists, including the 12-month-long Veteran's IT Professional Development program; and honors six service members annually with the GEICO Military Service Award.

