11 SEPTEMBER 2019

DECISIONS OF THE RICHEMONT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA held today in Geneva, the shareholders approved the results for the year, including the proposals of the board of directors for the appropriation of retained earnings at 31 March 2019.

A dividend of CHF 2.00 per share will be paid on the listed 'A' registered shares and a dividend of CHF 0.20 per share will be paid on the 'B' registered shares in the Company. The dividend in respect of the 'A' shares will be payable on Friday, 20 September 2019, free of charges but subject to Swiss withholding tax at the rate of 35%. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

All other matters on the agenda were also approved by the shareholders by an overwhelming majority.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET) and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, mostly Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including dunhill, Alaïa, Chloé, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

'A' shares issued by Compagnie Financière Richemont SA are listed and traded on SIX Swiss Exchange, the Company's primary listing (Reuters 'CFR.VX'/Bloomberg 'CFR:VX'/ISIN CH0210483332) and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. South African depository receipts in respect of Richemont 'A' shares are traded on the Johannesburg stock exchange, the Company's secondary listing (Reuters 'CFRJ.J'/Bloomberg 'CFR:SJ'/ISIN CH0045159024).

