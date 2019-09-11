Baby Car Seat Market to Grow Owing to Increasing Awareness Regarding Road Safety & Strict Government Laws Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Baby Car Seat Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Baby Car Seats are designed especially for babies/children to protect them from injury during accidents. The factors that propel the growth of the market include strict laws in the developed countries for the baby safety seats, growing urbanization, increasing awareness regarding road safety among people, and an upsurge in the use of cars. One of the major factor that drives the growth of the market is increasing number of road accidents.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of awareness regarding baby car seats in some regions, unavailability of guidelines concerning the usage of baby car seats, and high cost of seats in emerging markets such as China. Baby Car Seat Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.49% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market may be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. The market may be explored by product type as Convertible Car Seat, Combination Car Seat, Infant Car Seat, and Booster Car Seat. The "Booster Car Seat" segment led the market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over forecast period. The key factor that may attributed to the growth of market includes increase in the acceptance of these baby car seats. Additionally, Booster Car Seat segment is likely to be followed by "Convertible Seats" in the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market may be classified as Online Retail, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Baby Boutique Stores. The "Online Retail" segment led the market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over forecast period. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market include access to the internet across all the regions, provision of products at the doorstep along with numerous other services, growing popularity of online platforms among consumers, and lower efforts required on the part of the customers.

North America accounted for the major share of the market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include introduction of strict regulations regarding the security of children on national roads and rise in the purchase of baby car seats. North America is likely to be followed by the Canadian region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Baby Car Seat Market comprise Renolux France Industries, UPPAbaby, Newell Brands Inc., RECARO Holding GmbH, Kiwi Baby, Mother care plc, Jane Group, InfaSecure, Dorel Industries Inc, Good baby International Holdings Ltd, Clek Inc, Britax Group Ltd, Cosatto Ltd, Artsana Group and BREVI SRL. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

