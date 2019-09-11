TRANSCONTAINER

Both cyclical and structural factors drove strong revenue growth in H119 (adjusted revenues up 32% y-o-y, above our expectations) which, combined with efficiency gains and economies of scale, led to EBITDA growth of 67% y-o-y and net income almost doubling. We forecast growth to continue, albeit at a more moderate pace, as we expect a stabilisation in rail container transportation prices. We have significantly increased our forecasts, which drives a 33% increase in our valuation to RUB9,460/share.

