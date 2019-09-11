Aeroméxico: APEX AWARDS FIVE STARS TO AEROMEXICO

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Airline Passenger Experience Association, APEX, a trade organization dedicated to elevate the passenger experience around the world, awarded Aeromexico five stars in the category of Global Airlines, the highest rank possible, for the service it provides to its customers.

The APEX Official Airline Ratings is based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt from Concur, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app.

Using a five-star scale, more than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019. Passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi.

Aeromexico continues to transform the concept of flying. Seven years ago, it reinforced its Customer Experience division by measuring satisfaction through a Net Promoter Score, which measures customer loyalty according to their experience.

Thanks to the data that was compiled, Aeromexico knows the priorities of its customers and implements improvements such as the appearance and comfort of its aircraft, the redesign and expansion of on-board products and entertainment, renovations of Premier Lounges, and continuous upgrades to its website and mobile app. In 2019, the airline extended its free on-board messaging service via Wi-Fi to a large portion of its fleet.

Aeromexico also invests in ongoing personnel training to maintain high levels of excellence for friendly customer service, in turn increasing the preference shown by customers.

"We are proud of this award based on passenger evaluations, which motivates our 16,000-plus employees to continue providing a world-class experience through our customer-centered strategy, which we have implemented these past years to develop personalized and flexible products that adjust to all types of passengers," said Andrés Castañeda, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer for Aeromexico, during the awards ceremony on September 9 in Los Angeles, California.

Customers flying with Aeromexico enjoy the following services and innovations:

Aeromexico.com: reservations, ticket purchases, deals, and travel options.

reservations, ticket purchases, deals, and travel options. Mobile App: Check-in, boarding passes, upgrades, flight information, and more.

Check-in, boarding passes, upgrades, flight information, and more. Digital Kiosks: Baggage check-in, boarding passes, purchasing extra baggage space, and more options.

Baggage check-in, boarding passes, purchasing extra baggage space, and more options. Aerobot for Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp : Information on flight schedules, prices, departure and arrival status, and answers to frequently asked questions.

: Information on flight schedules, prices, departure and arrival status, and answers to frequently asked questions. Baggage Tracking through WhatsApp: Check the latest status of your baggage and track it free of cost in the event of any problems.

Check the latest status of your baggage and track it free of cost in the event of any problems. Free Messaging: Send and receive text messages at no cost throughout the flight through iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

Send and receive text messages at no cost throughout the flight through iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Clase Premier, Aeromexico's business class cabin: Priority check-in, boarding, disembarking, and baggage claim. More seat space and comfort and an exclusive menu, among other benefits.

Priority check-in, boarding, disembarking, and baggage claim. More seat space and comfort and an exclusive menu, among other benefits. In-flight dining: Menus designed by top chefs, including options for customers with special food requirements on international flights.

This way, Aeromexico continues consolidating itself as Mexico's global airline, providing service excellence on board 600 daily flights to 88 destinations on three continents.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide commercial aviation services and promote passenger loyalty programs in Mexico. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, operates more than 600 scheduled passenger flights per day, with service to 43 destinations in Mexico and 45 international destinations from Mexico, including 19 in the United States, nine in Central America and the Caribbean, nine in South America, five in Europe, four in Canada, and three in Asia.

The Grupo Aeromexico fleet of 122 airplanes includes Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next-generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 airliners and ten B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which is celebrating its 19th anniversary this year, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to more than 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel options with its partners Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, El Al, GOL Linhas Aereas, Japan Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Israel, Peru, and in Central America. www.aeromexico.comwww.skyteam.com

