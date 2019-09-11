Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019

11.09.2019 | 13:13
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 11

11 September 2019

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting - Proxy Votes

At the AGM of Oxford Instruments plc held on 10 September 2019, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The following proxy votes were recorded for each resolution. Each resolution was duly passed.

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)In FavourAgainstAbstentions/Withheld
Votes%Votes%Votes
1To receive and adopt the Reports and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 201949,083,23799.99%3,0750.01%11,388
2To declare the final dividend49,097,245100.00%00.00%456
3To elect Neil Carson47,365,41496.50%1,718,6363.50%13,650
4To re-elect Ian Barkshire49,084,35999.99%4200.01%12,922
5To re-elect Gavin Hill49,079,85599.99%4,9240.01%12,922
6To re-elect Stephen Blair49,081,13399.99%3,6450.01%12,922
7To re-elect Mary Waldner49,066,37399.96%18,2980.04%13,029
8To re-elect Thomas Geitner49,077,98499.99%6,6870.01%13,029
9To re-elect Richard Friend49,081,02699.97%14,8480.03%1,826
10To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor44,516,55690.70%4,566,5449.30%14,600
11To authorise the Directors to set the remuneration of the Auditor47,591,73996.94%1,502,5913.06%3,370
12To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration48,664,84799.13%429,3890.87%3,464
13To authorise the allotment of shares46,128,11293.95%2,967,8706.05%1,719
14To disapply pre-emption rights49,075,81299.99%5,9670.01%15,922
15To authorise additional disapplication of pre-emption rights45,413,65092.53%3,667,2037.47%16,847
16To authorise the purchase of own shares48,748,11899.31%337,7840.69%11,798
17To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days' notice48,776,84899.35%320,1970.65%656
18To adopt new Articles of Association49,073,40799.97%15,0110.03%9,283

Notes:

  1. Votes were tendered in respect of 49,097,701 shares representing 85.6% of the issued capital.

  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.

  3. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

    The full text of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on our website at www.oxinst.com/investors

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Oxford Instruments plc

Susan Johnson-Brett, Company Secretary 01865 393324


