OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Result of AGM
London, September 11
11 September 2019
Oxford Instruments plc
Annual General Meeting - Proxy Votes
At the AGM of Oxford Instruments plc held on 10 September 2019, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The following proxy votes were recorded for each resolution. Each resolution was duly passed.
|Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)
|In Favour
|Against
|Abstentions/Withheld
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|1
|To receive and adopt the Reports and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019
|49,083,237
|99.99%
|3,075
|0.01%
|11,388
|2
|To declare the final dividend
|49,097,245
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|456
|3
|To elect Neil Carson
|47,365,414
|96.50%
|1,718,636
|3.50%
|13,650
|4
|To re-elect Ian Barkshire
|49,084,359
|99.99%
|420
|0.01%
|12,922
|5
|To re-elect Gavin Hill
|49,079,855
|99.99%
|4,924
|0.01%
|12,922
|6
|To re-elect Stephen Blair
|49,081,133
|99.99%
|3,645
|0.01%
|12,922
|7
|To re-elect Mary Waldner
|49,066,373
|99.96%
|18,298
|0.04%
|13,029
|8
|To re-elect Thomas Geitner
|49,077,984
|99.99%
|6,687
|0.01%
|13,029
|9
|To re-elect Richard Friend
|49,081,026
|99.97%
|14,848
|0.03%
|1,826
|10
|To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor
|44,516,556
|90.70%
|4,566,544
|9.30%
|14,600
|11
|To authorise the Directors to set the remuneration of the Auditor
|47,591,739
|96.94%
|1,502,591
|3.06%
|3,370
|12
|To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration
|48,664,847
|99.13%
|429,389
|0.87%
|3,464
|13
|To authorise the allotment of shares
|46,128,112
|93.95%
|2,967,870
|6.05%
|1,719
|14
|To disapply pre-emption rights
|49,075,812
|99.99%
|5,967
|0.01%
|15,922
|15
|To authorise additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
|45,413,650
|92.53%
|3,667,203
|7.47%
|16,847
|16
|To authorise the purchase of own shares
|48,748,118
|99.31%
|337,784
|0.69%
|11,798
|17
|To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days' notice
|48,776,848
|99.35%
|320,197
|0.65%
|656
|18
|To adopt new Articles of Association
|49,073,407
|99.97%
|15,011
|0.03%
|9,283
Notes:
Votes were tendered in respect of 49,097,701 shares representing 85.6% of the issued capital.
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.
A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
The full text of the resolutions is shown in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on our website at www.oxinst.com/investors
