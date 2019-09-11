Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
11.09.2019 | 13:34
(58 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, September 11

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

K Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

11 September 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire