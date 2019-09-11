Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Asia Synergy Credit Solutions ("ASCS") subsidiary, which provides credit outsourcing services to banks and other financial institutions, has launched a WeChat (https://www.wechat.com/en/) Mini Program that allows potential borrowers to quickly see if they would qualify for loans from any of the ASCS lending clients.

According to Wikipedia, WeChat counts over 1 billion monthly active users and has been described as China's "app for everything" because of its wide range of functions. In 2017, WeChat launched its Mini Programs to allow companies and developers to create mini-applications to run within WeChat. As of June 2019, WeChat had over 1 million Mini Programs for its users to choose from, from bike-sharing to food delivery and everything in between. To put that in perspective, Apple's App Store has been around since 2008 and had approximately 2.2 million apps listed as of June 2019. Mini Programs have quickly become an integral part of the marketing strategy of virtually every company, large and small, operating in China, including JD.com, Tesla and McDonald's to name just a few (see more on WeChat Mini Programs here: https://wechatwiki.com/wechat-resources/wechat-mini-programs-epic-tutorial-guide/).

"With the popularity of WeChat and the explosion of Mini Programs, if you are in business in China and your business cannot be found on WeChat, it's almost as if you are not in business," commented Jiangang Qiu, CEO of ASCS. "Our new WeChat Mini Program will allow us to market our lending clients' services not only directly to potential borrowers, but also to intermediaries whose business is to find these potential borrowers. We see this as an essential marketing and business development tool that should have a considerable positive impact on our operations going forward," Mr. Qiu went on to say.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

