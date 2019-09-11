Technavio has been monitoring the global wound debridement market and the market is poised to grow by USD 224.06 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period.

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Wound Debridement Market Analysis Report by product (autolytic debridement devices, surgical and sharp debridement devices, and mechanical debridement devices) and by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of non-healing acute and chronic wounds. In addition, the technological advances in mechanical debridement devices are anticipated to further boost the expansion of the wound debridement market.

Currently, there is a growing prevalence of non-healing acute and chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, and pressure ulcers. There is also an increase in the risk factors associated with obesity, alcohol consumption, and poor nutrition. With the rising aging population, there will be a significant increase in the incidence of acute and venous wounds. This will drive the need for wound care services primarily from the aging population, which will subsequently drive the demand for these products. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic wounds is one of the critical reasons that will drive global wound debridement market growth.

Major Five Wound Debridement Market Companies:

ConvaTec Group PLC

ConvaTec Group PLC owns and operates businesses under various segments such as advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion devices. Some of the products offered by the company are AQUACEL EXTRA Hydrofiber dressing, AQUACEL Foam Pro, DuoDERM Signal Dressing, FoamLite ConvaTec Dressing, OPTIPORE Sponge, and KALTOSTAT Calcium Sodium Alginate Dressing.

Lohmann Rauscher GmbH Co. KG

Lohmann Rauscher GmbH Co. KG owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Wound care, Compression, support and retention, OR products, Ear, nose and throat (ENT), NPWT, Supports and orthoses, Dermatology, Hygiene and nursing, L&R OPTILINE, and Others. Some of the products offered by the company are Debrisoft Lolly and Debrisoft Pad.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely products and solutions. Some of the products offered by the company are KIT, DEBRIDEMENT, MINOR; KIT, DEBRIDEMENT, STERILE; TRAY, DEBRIDEMENT, W/SAFETY-SCALPEL, LF; TheraHoney Honey Wound Dressing Sheet; and TheraHoney HD Honey Wound Dressings.

Misonix

Misonix has business operations under various segments, namely Consumables, Equipment, and License. The product offered by the company is SonicOne O.R.

Smith Nephew

Smith Nephew has business operations under various segments, namely Knee implants, Hip implants, Sports medicine joint repair, Arthroscopic enabling technologies, Trauma and extremities, Other surgical businesses, Advanced wound care, Advanced wound devices and Advanced wound bioactives. The company's key offerings are IODOFLEX Pads and VERSAJET II.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet has business operations under various segments, namely Knees, Hips, S.E.T.; Dental, Spine and craniomaxillofacial and thoracic (CMF), and Other. The company's key offerings are Pulsavac Plus, Pulsavac Plus AC, and Pulsavac Plus LP.

Technavio has segmented thewound debridement marketbased on the product and region.

Wound Debridement Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Autolytic debridement devices

Surgical and sharp debridement devices

Mechanical debridement devices

Wound Debridement Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

