Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AUD3 ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 Ticker-Symbol: 2CV 
Frankfurt
11.09.19
15:37 Uhr
1,917 Euro
-0,007
-0,34 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,917
1,988
16:36
1,923
1,978
16:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONVATEC
CONVATEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONVATEC GROUP PLC1,917-0,34 %