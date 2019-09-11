Burgeoning Market for CBD Hemp Products Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the tried and true formulae of Supply & Demand… and that is great news for the hemp-derived CBD market. The growing demand is considered low-hanging fruit for many producers while clearly being a game changer for the entire cannabis sector. This expansion of the sector was not, at first, expected to grow at this pace… but now that is in the spotlight, there are multiple projections with ever increasing revenue projections. What started as a $390 million-dollar market in 2018, the revenue projection are rosy, to say the least… and that is based on increased demand. The Brightfield Group spoke of this surprising demand: "Hemp-derived CBD has been gaining huge momentum in the shadows of its oft-spoken about cousin, marijuana, allowing its growth to be largely overlooked - both by analysts in the nutraceuticals industry, medical industry, and cannabis industry. Active companies in the industry making moves to ready that include:Real Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: RLBD), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK: MJNA), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI), Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTCPK: EDXC).

According to a new Gallup poll, most Americans are aware of CBD oil and many feel it is beneficial in some way. While CBD continues to have its day in the sun, expectations to see more acquisitions and partnerships in this space which in turn is expected to have a massive impact on the price point of hemp/CBD products in the near future, similar to what was seen in early adopter cannabis states.

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: RLBD), BREAKING NEWS: Real Brands announced today that it has completed its PCAOB audited financial statements for the two-year period ending December 31, 2018. This is a significant step in additional transparency for the Company's shareholders and we intend to file an application to become listed on OTCQB and intend to eventually become a fully reporting company.

"We are excited to move forward with the completion of our audit." Said Jerry Pearring, CEO of Real Brands, Inc. "We anticipate that the completion of this audit will not only accelerate our efforts towards the Company becoming a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission but also the completion of our audit moves the launch of our e-commerce website and CBD brands to our top priorities." Read this and more news for RLBD Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rlbd/

Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, recently announced that its subsidiary HempMeds will be attending and exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sept. 11-14.

According to a 2019 report by Natural Food Merchandiser magazine, the Natural Products Market produced over $158 million in sales in 2018 and is projected to grow by 49 percent in 2019. In the same report, ninety-two percent of retailers surveyed reported selling cannabidiol (CBD) in some capacity.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) and industry-dominating hemp CBD brand, PlusCBD Oil, recently announced that the Company will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East on September 11-14, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland. Produced by New Hope Network, Natural Products Expo East is the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, attracting over 80,000 industry professionals to the Baltimore Convention Center.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG) a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, recently announced the expansion of its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution. Gold Leaf has expanded its operations, which was currently only in the state of Florida, to South Carolina. The Company recently hired a new beverage sales person/driver, purchased a new delivery vehicle, and has expanded its product offering. Gold Leaf will now deliver products in South Carolina Territories where it previously did not have distribution.

Gold Leaf is pleased to announce it will now be distributing the #1 Aloe drink, Aloe King. The Company will be distributing Aloe King's 1.5 Liter and 16.9 oz offerings in many great tasting flavors. Gold Leaf will be supplying all Kroger Grocery stores and other existing customers in its new South Carolina territories along with distributing the beverages in its Florida territories.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTCPK: EDXC) recently announced the newest addition to its social media influencer partnership program, Janine Delaney Corporation. Following the successful launch of CBD Unlimited's Premium Blue Line X, the Company is partnering with wellness coach and psychologist, Janine Delaney, Ph.D. to increase its brand reach. As influencer marketing surges across various social platforms, CBD Unlimited plans to tap into the market in order to reach millions of consumers. Influencer marketing has proved to be beneficial to brands as more customers illustrate trust in influencers.

The Janine Delaney Corporation will be a key marketing partner for the Company as it will help promote its superior CBD product suite to customers within this dramatically growing audience. Janine Delaney's natural aptitude for fitness and the wellness industry will contribute to the Company's marketing efforts and attract those looking to improve their overall wellness. Delaney has over three million followers across several social platforms and her relationship with key influencers will add significant value to CBD Unlimited's new brand program.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued above by Real Brands, Inc. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

