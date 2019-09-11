Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN Launches Premier Versions Of Its Successful Genultimate Test Strip, Completes Media Commercial Set To Debut In National Media Markets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN) is a 17-year old, diabetes-focused bio-technology development firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for the GenUltimate! ("Sunshine") diabetes test strip, the GenSure! ("Feather") diabetes test strip for International markets, and its GenChoice! ("Ladybug") test strip now in FDA 510(k) prosecution. The company also markets its PetSure! test strip for the diabetic testing of dogs and cats, a diagnostic specifically designed to run on the market leading Zoetis Alpha Trak meter system and the GenUltimate! 4Pets Test strip and Avantage! meter a proprietary testing product for dogs, cats and horses that has been licensed to Fetch 4Pets, and the panacea GenUltimate! TBG ("Dragonfly") diabetes testing system, now awaiting a clinical trial slot in Korea, expected in October 2019.

DECN announces today the launch of two premier versions of its popular and successful GenUltimate! diabetic test strip, designed and FDA cleared for Lifescan OneTouch meters. The two new premier versions of the GenUltimate! test strip will carry the trade-name Zephyr!, GenUltimate Zephyr ("Puff") for immediate retail and on-line sale, and Alltara Zephyr! ("Puff") for sale as a house brand or private label addition to the company's "Big Box" initiatives.

Keith Berman, CEO of DECN commented, "The company's newest product entries take our successful GenUltimate! product concept to the next level. With the launch of Zephyr we are bringing to market, for the first time, a premier concept, with Zephyr setting new standards for accuracy and precision for users of OneTouch Ultra family of meters. We took our successful technology and made it premier. There is already substantial third party and International interest in Zephyr, which bodes very well for our upcoming licensing agreements. "

Separately, the company also announced that it has completed a TV and multi-media commercial to coincide with the launch of GenUltimate Zephyr. This commercial, a 30-second spot will play nationwide in the coming months. The commercial can be viewed at https://youtu.be/7-Xs7dZcsSo

Mr. Berman continued, "The new Zephyr products incorporate many of the features we will debut with our panacea product GenUltimate! TBG system in the coming months. While we will continue to sell the popular GenUltimate! as our value priced product entry. Zephyr will allow users of the OneTouch meters to step up to enhanced precision and accuracy, without a need to change meters or get used to newer technology, but at prices still 50% less than the legacy Lifescan OneTouch test strip.

Both versions of Zephyr will retail for approximately a 50% premium to our GenUltimate!, raising operating profit margins to approximately 30%. The company will make a $250,000 investment in its Korean contract manufacturer to accommodate the side by side manufacturer of GenUltimate!, GenUltimate Zephyr and the upcoming GenUltimate TBG.

Mr. Berman concluded, "Zephyr is late in product life cycle improvement of the uber popular Lifescan OneTouch Ultra product family. With the recent sale by J&J of its Lifescan division to Platinum Private Equity, we saw an opportunity and with Zephyr we have seized it. Few companies take on this type of challenge, instead opting to replace older technology with something newer -- if they can. We have chosen our own path because it was clear to the company that millions of users love their Lifescan OneTouch Ultra meters, and now with Zephyr these millions of users have even more reason.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $15+ billion at-home testing market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of September 10, 2019, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Decision Diagnostics Corp.

Keith Berman (805) 446-2973

info@decisiondiagnostics.com

www.genultimate.com

www.genultimatetbg.com

www.petsureteststrips.com

www.pharmatechdirect.com

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559172/DECN-Launches-Premier-Versions-Of-Its-Successful-Genultimate-Test-Strip-Completes-Media-Commercial-Set-To-Debut-In-National-Media-Markets