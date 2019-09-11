Artelo BioSciences: Artelo Biosciences to Present at the Fall Investor Summit in New York City on September 17th

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2019 Fall Investor Summit being held on September 16th-17th at the Essex House in New York City. The Fall Investor Summit will feature 160 companies and have over 1,000 institutional and retail investors in attendance.

Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 17th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, on Track 3, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies.

More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Artelo BioSciences

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559210/Artelo-Biosciences-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Investor-Summit-in-New-York-City-on-September-17th