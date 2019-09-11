Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Secures Pilot with Global Leading Plant-Based Meat Substitute Company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a pilot for continuous process improvement, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CEM Specialties Inc. ("CEMSI") in the facility of a global leading plant-based meat substitute company.

Under the terms of the pilot CEMSI will provide analyzer equipment (the analyzer) and associated installation and monitoring services to assist in the rapid evaluation, measurement and validation of organic inputs. The value of the installed analyzer and services is approximately $150,000 US. The analyzer will have the ability to report in real-time and offer the opportunity to improve production quality and production efficiency. The pilot will operate for approximately 30 to 45 days. The global leading facility may require up to 10 analyzers per location to meet their production demands. For industry competitive purposes the pilot customer will not be named until the completion of the pilot.

"The plant-based meat substitute industry is a rapidly expanding global growth industry that can benefit greatly from our solutions and technologies," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy. "We look forward to the completion of this pilot and expanding our potential customer base in this high growth sector."

CEMSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kontrol. Since 1992 CEMSI has been helping companies throughout the world to design, integrate, and manage continuous emission monitoring and process improvement systems. CEMSI has recently entered into the plant-based meat substitute industry and looks forward to expanding its solutions with the pilot customer and other applicable industry participants.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com



For further information, contact us at admin@kontrolenergy.com Kontrol Energy Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8 Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible future/next acquisitions and/or investments in operating businesses and/or technologies, accelerated organic growth and revenue growth, expansion into the plant-based protein sector, expansion of smart energy technologies into US markets, strategic partnerships to expand into North American Markets, smart factory expansions and partnerships, acceleration of recurring SaaS revenues, the provision of solutions to customers and Greenhouse Gas emissions reductions, proposed financial savings and sustainable energy benefits and energy monitoring. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

