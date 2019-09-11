Developer of Diagnostic and Pharmaceutical Solutions for the Companion Animal Market with Commercialization Activities Approaching

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2019) - PCG Research, the equity research division of PCG Advisory, Inc., a leading investor relations and strategic advisory firm based in New York City and focused on small and micro-cap public companies, today announced it has initiated coverage on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, Corp. (NYSE: ZOM)

The report is available here: Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) Initiation Report.

"Zomedica is currently focused on investigating strategies for North America and global commercialization of diagnostics for the companion animal market, as well as developing a therapeutic pharmaceutical pipeline. The company expects initial commercialization activities in its diagnostic product lines to begin during 2020. Its pharmaceutical pipeline and drug delivery methods are in development, and we expect them to begin pivotal studies in the second half of 2019, with additional catalysts and milestones over the next few years," commented Jeff Ramson, CEO of PCG Advisory. "Zomedica is also positioned to make advancements on the corporate development front in coming quarters. We are excited about their addition to our recently launched company sponsored equity research platform and look forward to tracking the company's progress."

ABOUT ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.

Zomedica is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

ABOUT PCG RESEARCH

PCG Research offers issuer-sponsored research that is based on objective, fact-based analysis, written by experienced CFA analysts, and strategically distributed to the investment community utilizing targeted distribution channels as well as social media and private distribution relationships.

PCG Research is an affiliate of PCG Advisory, Inc. PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging growth companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, cannabis, alternative energy and technology companies.

PCG Research is also an affiliate of PCG Digital Enterprises, LLC. PCG Digital owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. PCG Digital, via its subsidiary, PCG Productions, produces management interviews, highlight and informational clips to further enhance and showcase our client companies. Videos are filmed with robust production resources in PCG's NYC office.

Please see our full disclosures in the body of the report and on our website: www.pcgadvisory.com.

