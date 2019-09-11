

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healing Solutions LLC recalled about 32,000 bottles of Wintergreen and Birch '100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Essential Oil' due to risk of poisoning. The essential oil bottles failed to meet child resistant packaging requirements.



The company said the recalled bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children. However, there have been no incidents or injuries reported so far.



The recall involves all 10, 30 and 60 milliliter amber glass bottles of Wintergreen and Birch essential oils sold prior to April 15, 2019.



The company advised consumers to immediately remove the essential oils from the reach of children and contact Healing Solutions for a free replacement child-resistant cap.



The oil, manufactured in the U.S. by Healing Solutions LLC, were sold online at eBay.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com from December 2014 through April 2019 for between $10 and $23.



Recently, Artizen Oils had also issued a similar recall for about 6,000 bottles of Wintergreen and Birch '100% Pure Therapeutic Grade Essential Oil' for the same reason. This included 30 and 60 milliliter clear glass bottles of Wintergreen and Birch essential oils sold prior to April 15, 2019.



Previously in mid-May, Hush Anesthetic had also issued recall for about 275,000 units of Hush gels, sprays and Hush foam soaps, citing a risk of poisoning to young children as the products containing lidocaine were not in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.



