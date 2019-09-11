Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019

11.09.2019 | 15:55
The New Nordic Group Announces a Further Strategic Development

BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Nordic Group announces a further strategic development by appointing Far East Hospitality to manage 542-rooms on Pratumnak hill, Thailand.

Kurt Svendheim, Chairman of the New Nordic Group

These 9-buildings represent a cluster of properties within the New Nordic campus on Pratumnak hill.

The opportunity with Far East Hospitality is for them to develop the existing assets to a higher level.

This asset reorganization is the second on Pratumnak hill, and the New Nordic Group will continue the development over a period of time. The chairman of the New Nordic Group, Kurt Svendheim, said, "This was a tremendous step forward in the continuing growth and development of the company."

For more and further information, please contact Paul Simpson, General Manager of Operations, at paul@aurangroup.com or +66 6 1049 9293.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973961/Kurt_Svendheim.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire