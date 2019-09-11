Four in five businesses need ways to better secure data without slowing innovation

Code42, the leader in data loss protection, announced the results of a study exploring how organizations use Zero Trust data security frameworks to protect their intellectual property (IP) from loss, leak and theft. While data loss protection is critical to Zero Trust (ZT), fewer than one in five organizationsreport their data loss prevention solutions provide transformational benefits and more than 80 percent say they need a better way to secure data without slowing down innovation. This, according to a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting in 2019 on behalf of Code42. Titled, "It's Time for Next-Generation Data Loss Prevention: Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is Critical to Zero Trust, but Legacy DLP has Failed," the research paper is available at https://bit.ly/2lN9GlW.

A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of data loss prevention leader Code42 finds that four in five businesses need ways to better secure data without slowing innovation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To further discuss the study findings, Code42 will host a fireside chat at the Forrester Security Risk Forum at the Gaylord National hotel in National Harbor, Md. Session details include:

Session Title: "Employees quit and take your data! It's time for Zero Trust"

Speakers: Joe Payne, Code42 president and CEO, and Chase Cunningham, Forrester principal analyst

Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 12 from 7:30-8:20 a.m. EDT

ZT architectures are based on the principle of "trust no one, verify everything," abolishing the idea of a trusted network within a data security perimeter and requiring companies to create microperimeters of control around sensitive data. A key benefit of the ZT model is that it mitigates the growing insider threat of employees quitting and taking sensitive data with them.

"Zero Trust does away with the ridiculous notion that data loss prevention is effective in an increasingly mobile and cloud world. It's impossible for companies to rely solely on prevention when they need employees to be more productive and collaborative," says Joe Payne, Code42 president and CEO. "Further, ZT disproves that looking to employees to classify all data as part of a data loss prevention strategy works it never has."

Forrester Consulting adds, "If you don't have a tool or technology that enables protection from data loss, how will your business survive? Data is digital currency; it is imperative to protect it. Everything else in security is tangential to this critical point."

The study results, based on a survey of more than 200 IT security decision-makers in the U.S., show that companies are using traditional data loss prevention for their ZT strategies, but those legacy DLP solutions simply aren't enough:

87 percent of companies in the survey are investing in or have invested in data loss prevention as part of their ZT strategies.

66 percent of survey respondents say their data loss prevention solutions frequently block employees from accessing data even if they are within policy.

73 percent report that employees complain of lost productivity and collaboration.

81 percent feel they need a better way to protect sensitive data without slowing down innovation.

"Any organization that is truly engaged in security, and especially in ZT, must move beyond the old and outdated data loss prevention tools that have proven so inefficient and restrictive," Forrester Consulting reports. "Doing anything else is a continued practice in failure and will slow the business and increase the likelihood of a security failure as employees work to maneuver around those legacy data loss prevention tools."

The survey finds that companies need a next-generation of data loss protection solutions that protect sensitive data without slowing down the pace of innovation. In the next 12 months, organizations are prioritizing as critical the following information/IT security goals and initiatives to the following extent:

52 percent: improve threat detection capabilities.

48 percent: better protect sensitive company and customer data.

Payne concluded, "ZT affirms that all data sales strategies, marketing campaigns, product prototypes is important. Organizations need to track its every move because like employees, data never stays in one place."

For more details on the study findings, visit https://bit.ly/2lN9GlW. To hear an on-demand webinar on the study, featuring guest speaker Chase Cunningham, principal analyst for Forrester, visit https://bit.ly/2m9FKkm.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42's blog or follow the company on Twitter.

2019 Code42 Software, Inc.

